India's Shore-Based Training Facility at INS Hansa, Goa (L) & Russia's Nevsky NITKA SBTF





Russia’s Nevsky Design Bureau (PKB) has developed a Shore-Based Training Facility (SBTF) simulator that can be used to test the naval variant of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.





"The SBTF complex includes a take-off springboard with an ascent angle of 140 degrees, air detectors, as well as optical, lighting, radio and television equipment for landing. The simulator should provide training for Indian Navy pilots to service purchased MiG-29K / KUB deck fighters, and also be used for testing of the Indian carrier-based light fighter Naval TEJAS,” the company said in a booklet released on the occasion of its 90th anniversary.





An SBTF is (also known as Land Based Test Facility) is used for the flight testing of aircraft that operate from aircraft carriers. They are also used for the training of the pilots who will operate the aircraft from the aircraft carriers. Currently, only the U.S., China and Ukraine have the SBTF other than Russia and India.





The Indian Navy's SBTF, designed by the same Russian company Nevsky, is located at INS Hansa in Goa.





Nevsky says the new SBTF is similar to NITKA complex in Goa. NITKA is used to train and certify navy pilots of the MiG-29K for the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and for the developmental trials of the naval TEJAS.





About Russian SBTF





Russia’s Nevsky Design Bureau (PKB) has developed Varan, a universal sea ship (UMK).





UMK Varan is an aircraft-carrying complex, characterized by a high degree of automation and the possibility of using robotic systems. It can carry 24 multipurpose aircraft, 6 helicopters and up to 20 UAVs, Nevsky said in a booklet released on the occasion of its 90th anniversary.







