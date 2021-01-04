



It has been recently revealed that India is planning false flag operation in Pakistan to divert attention from several of its internal issues and the consequent criticism from international institutions and media. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also in recent past emphasized that India is planning for a false-flag operation to distract the whole world from its genocidal activities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu And Kashmir (IIOJK).





The Indian political and military leadership along with media are setting the field for propagating another false flag operation. The BJP’s government is planting a set narrative to its media while distracting international attention from the IIOJK and the deteriorating domestic law and order situation. India is facing multiple challenges which include economic downturn, domestic insurgencies, widespread demonstrations, tensions between ethnic groups and religious bigotry. The rising friction between Pakistan and India, and Islamabad's continuing alert of limited war or false flag operations, is seemingly being overshadowed by the recent India-China border standoff.





The aggressive foreign and domestic policy outlook of the Modi government has isolated India internationally and world is no longer buying India's terrorism mantra on Pakistan. Pakistan has recently presented a dossier along with “irrefutable evidence" that exposed India’s sponsorship of state terrorism. Indian embassies and consulates along the Pak-Afghan border were functioning as "hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan." According to intelligence reports, there had been at least four meetings between Indian intelligence officials and terrorist factions. India has also planned to "upscale terrorist activities in Pakistan" in the coming months. In such circumstances, the possibility of false flag operation by the Indian army has been elevated.





Since 1971, the Indian political and security institutions have been known for orchestrating weird covert operations to misguide the world, malign Pakistan and cover up the actual link of responsibility. The Pulwama incident is not the first time that the Indians have used a false flag to conceal the facts and satisfy their hidden agenda. RAW had launched a false flag operation on January 30, 1971, by staging a plane hijacking drama when it was flying from India to Lahore. Without conducting any valuable investigation, the Indian government accused Kashmiri freedom fighters of that unfortunate hijacking. India promptly disclaimed the usage of its airspace by Pakistani airlines. The successive events revealed that the objective of this false flag operation was to block Pakistan's access to East-West region while allowing Mujib-ur-Rehman and his companion’s free hand to speed up their bid for secession and to create Bangladesh. Consequently, East Pakistan stayed segregated from West Pakistan up to the very end of the 1971 war, and the "hijacking" enabled Indian military forces to fan the uprising.





Another obvious indication of Indian false flag activity, which sought to divert the world from the unrestrained genocide in occupied Kashmir, were Mumbai attacks of 26 November 2008 which provided an opportunity to India to put pressure on Pakistan. In July 2013, the ex-investigating officer of CBI, Satish Verma, uncovered the secret that Indian government killed hundreds in Mumbai and Parliament attacks just to strengthen the counter-terror legislation. The Indian Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde exposed that BJP and RSS were running training camps to promote Hindu terrorism. These extremist groups are also responsible for Samjhauta Express, Mecca Masjid and Malegaon blasts. On the day of the Mumbai attacks, Hemant Karkare, chief of the Anti-Terrorist force in Maharashtra, was assassinated. He headed the 2008 Malegaon terror investigation and in late October 2008, he detained 11 suspects, who were mostly hailed with a previous connection to an extremist Hindutva party, Abhinav Bharat. Hemant Karkare had noticed that Hindutva groups in India were promoting terrorism therefore he was assassinated.





In 2016, without any investigation, BJP government swiftly blamed the banned “Jaish-e-Mohammad,” when the Pathankot Air Base in Indian Punjab was allegedly targeted by militants. An internal probe however, refuted Indian Government's statements within hours. Subsequently, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sharad Kumar said, "No evidence to show that Pakistan government or Pakistani government agency was helping Jaish–e–Mohammed or Masood Azhar or his aides carry out Pathankot attack." Finally, in 2019, India used the self-created Pulwama incident, to commit a lethal surgical strike against Pakistan’s trees. Immediately after the incident, the Indian Prime Minister accused Pakistan and threatened with surgical strikes without any inquiry or evidence. Pulwama was a false flag operation which was politically used by Modi’s government to gain the sympathy of Hindutva followers. The Pulwama attack and ensuing debate amply proved that Modi was the primary beneficiary of the resultant escalation.





One of India's long-standing delusions – spread through targeted disinformation – was a false assumption that Pakistan is a terrorist patron state. India is persistently creating opportunities for false flag operations to portray itself as a victim of terrorism. Due to India's falsified propaganda campaigns – along with disinformation campaigns and diplomatic efforts – Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list. During FATF’s recent meetings, India has circulated another fake news about the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, alleging that Pakistani-based terrorists had carried it out. This claim was subsequently refused by global terror expert of Sri Lankan origin who confirmed that terrorists had infiltrated and coordinated through Indian soil.





Contemporarily, India has created a difficult situation for itself concerning the South Asian neighbourhood. India-China standoff has already entered into a prolonged stalemate and disengagement seems very difficult soon. India’s hegemonic aspirations have strained its relations with all the regional countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Meanwhile, India is diplomatically isolated in the South Asian context and after COVID-19, it is on the verge of bankruptcy. In such a scenario, to divert international critics, India will resort to a false flag operation against Pakistan.







