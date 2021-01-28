Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day in New Delhi





The outlawed Sikhs for Justice is learnt to have released a seven-minute video backing the Red Fort siege and announcing a reward of USD 3,50,000 for those who hoisted the Nishan Sahib there.





The SFJ has called for a siege of the Parliament when the Budget Session begins.





The development comes a day after a tractor parade called by farmer unions to protest the controversial agriculture laws went out of control, with several protesters defying a preset route for the march and clashing with police at several places. A video showed several hundreds of protesters breaching the Red Fort---a symbol of India’s sovereignty---on Republic Day, and hoisting the Nishan Sahib, which has drawn criticism from several quarters.





Several videos doing the rounds since and played by television channels also showed protesters attacking police vehicles and policemen.





Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, one of the people blamed for instigating the mob, was recently summoned by National Investigation Agency as witness in its investigation into a case against the SFJ.







