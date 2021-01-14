



New Delhi: Banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers hoisting Khalistan flag at India Gate in the national capital. The Centre has cited this appeal as one of the documents to support its claims regarding the presence of separatist elements at the farmers' protests in New Delhi. The government is also expected to file an affidavit in the SC on Wednesday confirming that there is evidence of 'Khalistani groups' infiltrating the farmers' protests.





On Tuesday, the Centre had told the apex court that it has credible information with inputs from the Intelligence Bureau, of the presence of Khalistani supporters in farmer protests in the national capital. The issue was flagged by the Attorney General of India (AG) KK Venugopal in the Supreme Court during the hearing on petitions regarding the farm laws.





CJI asked the government to formally submit its claims regarding presence of separatist elements





The Chief Justice of India (CJI) had asked AG and SG to put on the record, the claims regarding the presence of separatist elements in farmer protests. The Centre had said that the government will compile information from the Union Home Ministry and submit the affidavit.





The claims are more significant on the backdrop of a warning by the farmer organisations to take out a tractor rally on the Republic Day. The presence of such divisive forces may pose threat to the security of the R-Day Parade. The top court is also slated to hear the matter on the proposed tractor rally, on Monday.





The Opposition parties, led by Congress are up in arms against the Centre's claims over the presence of divisive elements in farmer protests. In fact, Shiv Sena, BJP's former ally in the NDA, taunted the Centre on Tuesday, by asking if 'Khalistan' was responsible for the outbreak of bird flu in the country.







