



TEZPUR: The Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam is capable of taking on any challenge in the eastern sector of the country, its new Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Commodore Dharmendra Singh Dangi has said. Interacting with reporters, Air Commodore Dangi, who took over the command of the Tezpur Air Force Station from Air Commodore Tejpal Singh on Wednesday said, "The Indian Air Force (IAF) is growing by leaps and bounds and we are capable of taking on any challenge".





Air Commodore Dangi, who was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on December 19, 1992, said that he had served in Tezpur Air Force Station from 2009 to 2011 and was looking forward to work from here for the second time.





Having more than 3,000 flying hours to his credit, the new AOC is a qualified instructor, a test pilot and an alumnus of National Defence Academy.





Air Commodore Dangi had headed the Rafale Project Management Team in France till the induction of the combat aircraft in the IAF.





He has flown Tiger Moth aircraft, MiG-21, MIG-27 and front line fighter SU-30MKI.







