



As well as the soldiers, three militants were killed on Thursday during two separate intelligence-based operations on militant hideouts





Three Pakistani soldiers were killed Thursday in an exchange of fire with militants in a north-western tribal region near the Afghan border, the military said.





North Waziristan was once a focal point in the global war on terror, but attacks have decreased in recent years following a series of army offensives against homegrown and foreign militants.





As well as the soldiers, three militants were killed on Thursday during two separate intelligence-based operations on militant hideouts.





"During an exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while two terrorists and a bomb-making expert were also killed," Pakistan's military said in a statement.





In 2014, the army launched a massive operation to wipe out militant bases in the region, to end a near decade-long insurgency that cost thousands of lives.





Two years later, the army claimed to have cleared the last militant stronghold there after a three-month long operation.







