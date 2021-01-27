



NEW DELHI: Two IAF women officers broke the glass ceiling on Tuesday by becoming the first women pilots to participate in the Republic Day parade — one at Rajpath and the other over Rajpath.





While Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, 28, became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the R-Day parade as she was part of an IAF tableau that showcased mock-ups of an light combat aircraft, light combat helicopter and a Sukhoi-30 fighter plane, Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore got the honour to be the first woman to be part of the flypast over Rajpath as she flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a formation of four choppers.





Currently posted at an airbase in Rajasthan, Ft Lt Bhawana Kanth flies MiG-21 Bison fighter jets, the same aircraft that was used by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to chase and bring down an F-16 of Pakistan during the India-Pakistan face-off in 2019. Along with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, Kanth was inducted into the IAF as the first woman fighter pilot in 2016. On May 22, 2019, Ft Lt Kanth became one of the first three women fighter pilots to qualify for day-time combat missions on a fighter aircraft.





Ft Lt Kanth, who had been “watching the parade on TV since childhood”, on Tuesday became part of it. “I currently fly MiG-21, but later I would love to fly other fighter planes, including Rafale and Sukhoi,” she told the media earlier. Kanth, who is from Baur village and grew up in the refinery township of Bihar’s Begusara, did her Bachelor of Engineering (Medical Electronics) from Bengaluru’s BMS College of Engineering in 2014 and later joined Tata Consultancy Services before applying to the IAF. Her father is an engineer (electrical) too. He said that Kanth had been interested in flying even as a schoolgirl and was inspired by her neighbour, Manas Bihari Verma, an aeronautical scientist who helped develop TEJAS.