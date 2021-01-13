



Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones: S Jaishankar at UNSC’s open debate





New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday in a veiled reference to China’s regular attempts to shield Pakistan from anti-terror regimes asserted that those who cover up for countries who make distinction between good and bad terrorists are just as culpable.





“…we must not countenance double standards in this battle. Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones. Those who propagate this distinction have an agenda. And those who cover up for them are just as culpable,” Jaishankar while addressing UNSC Ministerial Meeting 20th Anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1373 (2020) and the establishment of the Counter Terrorism Committee : Achievements in international cooperation, challenges and opportunities.





It is no secret that China has been shielding Pakistan and trying to prevent action against it at various international forums. For the UN system to credibly address the menace of terrorism and ensure effective action, the Minister proposes an eight-point Action Plan.





“First, we must all summon up the political will to combat terrorism. There must be no ifs and buts in this fight. Nor should we allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified. All member States must fulfil their obligations enshrined in international counter terrorism instruments and conventions,” he said, adding, “…we must reform the working methods of the Committees dealing with Sanctions and Counter Terrorism. Transparency, accountability and effectiveness are the need of the day. The practice of placing blocks and holds on listing requests without any rhyme or reason must end. This only erodes our collective credibility.” This was clear reference to UNSC anti-terror sanctions committee.





“we must firmly discourage exclusivist thinking that divides the world and harms our social fabric. Such approaches facilitate radicalization and recruitment by breeding fear, mistrust, and hatred among different communities. The Council should be on guard against new terminologies and misleading priorities that can dilute our focus,” the Minister further suggested. “…enlisting and delisting individuals and entities under the UN sanctions regimes must be done objectively, not for political or religious considerations. Proposals in this regard merit due examination before circulation.”





Referring to Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in Pakistan, the Minister rued, “…linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime must be fully recognized and addressed vigorously. We, in India, have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given State protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality.”





Combating terrorist financing will only be as effective as the weakest jurisdiction. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should continue to identify and remedy weaknesses in anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks. Enhanced UN coordination with FATF can make a big difference, the Minister felt.







