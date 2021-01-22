Four French Rafale fighter jets landed in Jodhpur for exercise Desert Knight-21. The jets landed in Jodhpur after flying directly for around four hours from the Djibouti airbase using their A-330 multirole tanker transport aircraft which also landed there. The Indian Air Force (IAF) kick started the first major international wargames involving its Rafale fighter jets in Jodhpur on January 20 with their French counterparts.





Exercise Desert Knight-21 is being held at Jodhpur Air Force Station from January 20 to January 24.





The French are participating with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and approximately 175 personnel. The IAF aircrafts participating in the exercise include Mirage-2000, Su-30MKI, Rafale, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft. The exercise marks an important milestone in the series of engagements between the two air forces. Watch the full video for more.







