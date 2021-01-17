PM Modi launched pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing

PM Modi during launch of pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive









Prime Minister Modi launched the pan India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing and expressed that this trust in Indian vaccine expertise and Indian vaccine scientists are going to be further strengthened by the Made in India Corona vaccine.





PM Modi said that the Indian vaccines are not only much cheaper than the foreign vaccines but they are much easier to administer too.





The Prime Minister put the unprecedented scale of the vaccination drive in perspective by informing that, in the first round itself, 3 crore people, which is more than the population of at least 100 countries of the world, are being vaccinated.





The first day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully and a total of 3,352 sessions were held wherein 1,91,181 people were vaccinated as per the provisional reports.





Additional 3,429 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Defence institutions. As many as 16,755 personnel were actively involved in organizing the immunization session sites.









