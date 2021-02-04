



Rohit Kansal, the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, tweeted Friday evening, "4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Jammu and Kashmir." The services, according to news agency PTI sources, are likely to resume from Friday midnight.





High-speed mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, exactly 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.





Reacting to this, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never."





High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts -- Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region -- in August 2020.





The internet services were shut by the government on August 5, 2019, when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked in Parliament, and it was bifurcated into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In early 2020, 2G internet services were restored.







