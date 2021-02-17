



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) delivered three MK-III Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Navy and two to the Indian Coast Guard, all five of which were outfitted with Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp (AEM) loudspeaker systems. The delivery was announced at Aero India 2021 and is part of a 32 ALH contract between the state-owned airframer and the respective Indian agencies. Despite Covid-19 restrictions and production delays, the remaining MK-III helicopters are on target to be delivered within the contract delivery deadlines.





AEM provided a 700-watt public address system for the ALH featuring a 6-bell speaker array that HAL integrated using a custom external mount. AEM’s loudspeaker and siren solutions have been proven to compensate for the high noise levels and rotor wash common in their operating environment. In addition to the AEM loudspeaker system, the multi-mission ALH aircraft includes other state-of-the-art mission equipment such as a medical intensive care unit (MICU), high-intensity search light (HISL), surveillance radar system and more.





For the past 10 years, AEM has also been providing loudspeaker systems for the HAL-built Do-228 light transport aircraft. “Our contribution to the MK-III is a continuation of our collaboration with HAL,” said Tony Weller, director of Sales and Marketing at AEM. “The success of this project is the outcome of a valuable OEM relationship for AEM, and we look forward to supporting them in future developments.”







