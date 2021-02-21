



With the contract from the Indian Navy, tits position in supplying the DCS. The contract for this was signed in August 2020 between GSL and the Indian Navy which will be used for training the crew to not only contain damage, but also in how to respond to the threat with efficiency





The Indian Navy will soon get a State-of-the-Art Damage Control Simulator (DCS) which is going to be built indigenously by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).





On Saturday, the foundation stone for Damage Control Simulator for Indian Navy at Port Blair was laid by the Commander in Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command Lt Gen Manoj Pande, and the CMD of Goa Shipyard Ltd Commander B B Nagpal (Retd), was present also present.





According to GSL, this DCS is a training system which will simulate a realistic and stressful but controlled environment for the crew in the ship. This will help in training the crew in repairing in various damage scenarios.





Why? Because in a real-life operational service, the ships do get damaged in both war and peace time. And to handle such situations, the crew needs to be aware of the process of containing the damage, save the vessel and most importantly on how to respond to the threat with efficiency, expertise and confidence. And this is possible only they get trained in similar situations on the simulator. And, the DCS help in inculcating the ability to “think on their feet” amongst the trainees and will also contribute towards improving their team building skills, and to prepare them for the emergencies at sea.





GSL & Simulators





With the contract from the Indian Navy, tits position in supplying the DCS. Till date GSL has built six simulators of different types for the Indian Armed Forces and has exported one simulator to a neighbouring country.





Major Projects Being Executed By GSL





In the Shipbuilding domain, the construction of the Advance Missile Frigate Project has started in coordination with Russia. This, according to GSL, is an Import Substitution project and is expected to help in boosting indigenization and promote MSMEs in the shipbuilding sector not only in Goa but across the country.





The shipyard is also in the process of completing the ongoing 5 Coast Guard OPV project this year. Two OPVs have already been delivered to the Indian Coast Guard and is also constructing Pollution Control Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.





As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Online, the shipyard is building 12 Advanced Fast Interceptor Crafts for the Indian Army and these are designed for operations at high altitude areas.





Commercial Shipbuilding





It is also executing projects for Assam Government, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, and Lakshadweep Administration.







