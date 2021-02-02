



New Delhi: The US B-1B long range heavy bomber, capable of carrying payloads up to 35,000 kilos, is set to perform a ‘Fly-By’ at the Aero India 2021 that is slated to be held in the coming week at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore.





While the Aero India will showcase the best of the best from India as well as global aviation systems, one of the highlights will be the B-1B Lancer heavy bomber of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, which will perform a fly-by.





Aero India will be held between 3-5 February and will be the first air show to be held in the world since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.





Backbone of Long-Range Bomber Force





The B-1B is the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force and can deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary anywhere across the world.





The aircraft’s blended wing/body configuration, variable-geometry wings and turbofan afterburning engines help the bomber fly over long ranges with precision and high speed.





Its forward wing settings are used for take-offs, landings, air refuelling and in some high-altitude weapons employment scenarios.





Nearly 50 World Records





The B-1B also holds nearly 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and time of climb in its class. The 146-foot-long bomber aircraft has a wingspan of 137 feet.





Until 2007, the B-1B was considered a heavy bomber equipped for nuclear armament. It was only after the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that physical changes were made to the bomber to make it a conventional payload specialist.





Priced at USD 317 million a unit, the aircraft, with its Global Positioning System-aided Inertial Navigation System, can navigate without the aid of ground-based assets as well as engage targets with a high level of precision.





The B-1A was initially developed in the 1970s, but major improvements to its structure were made, and its revamped variant was initiated by the Ronald Reagan administration in 1981.







