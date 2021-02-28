



Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria, who is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh, gifted the BAF an Alouettee III helicopter used in the Liberation War by the brave Kilo Flight team.





India and Bangladesh are celebrating Swarnim Vijay Diwas to mark 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan and birth of Bangladesh. To mark the occasion, India and Bangladesh made a ceremonial exchange of vintage aircraft.





Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria, who is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh, gifted the BAF an Alouettee III helicopter used in the Liberation War by the brave Kilo Flight team. His Bangladeshi counterpart Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat gifted an F-86 Sabre.





The two aircraft will be placed in the Air Force Museums of respective countries.



