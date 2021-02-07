Garudastra is an advanced anti-submarine self-guided state of the art homing torpedo





Adding to its wide range of product line, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has launched two new products during Aero India- 2021 - the “Dishani” and “Garudastra”





Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL presented a model of the new products to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a ceremony held as a part of Aero India - 2021 in Bengaluru on Saturday in the presence of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Chief of the Indian Army and Navy, Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, Secretary Department of Defence R &D and Chairman, DRDO, Air Officer Maintenance and other dignitaries.





Garudastra is an advanced anti-submarine self-guided state of the art homing torpedo being designed and developed by NSTL, DRDO with BDL as the development partner.





Dishani, an expendable air-deployed ASW sonobuoy system being designed and developed by NPOL, DRDO. BDL is the development partner for Dishani.





BDL has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) / agreements during Aero India - 2021 with foreign and Indian firms namely Naval Group, L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd, a Joint Venture between L&T and MBDA, Rafael Advanced Defence System Ltd (Naval Division), Thales, UK, Roxel, France, STE "SPETSTECHNOEXPORT", Ukraine, EMCO, Bulgaria, Bharat Forge Limited, Dhruva Space Pvt Ltd., Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd., Analinear Design Technologies Pvt Ltd., Tonbo Imaging Indian Pvt Ltd. & Binford Research Labs Pvt Ltd.





CMD, BDL, Commodore Siddharth Mishra, (Retd) stated “BDL, as a part of its Global Outreach, is endeavouring to forge alliance with foreign companies. In addition to forging alliance with domestic Companies, BDL is also encouraging start-up companies to participate in its innovation programmes which would synergize their innovative ideas with BDL’s capabilities, infrastructure and long and rich experience in the field of manufacturing and develop new products for the Armed Forces utilizing emerging technologies.”







