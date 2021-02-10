



The new products launched at the BEL stall were Small Form Factor Embedded Server, V/UHF Hand Held Software Defined Radio (SDR), VPX Architecture Based SDR for Airborne Platform, BEL NAVIC 705, and Compact Time Reference Server (Airborne)





New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited's 5 new projects have been launched at Aero India 2021. BEL is Indian state-owned aerospace, and Defence company with about nine factories, owned by the Indian Government and primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces.





The new products launched at the BEL stall were Small Form Factor Embedded Server, V/UHF Hand Held Software Defined Radio (SDR), VPX Architecture Based SDR for Airborne Platform, BEL NAVIC 705, and Compact Time Reference Server (Airborne).





Small Form Factor Embedded Server (SFFES)





SFFES is a ruggedised server grade computing platform developed for MIL/Aero applications where traditional VPX/VME/CPCI cannot fit due to size, weight, power, performance and cost. It has various applications including Network Centric communication systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Database Hosting, Radar Processing and Software Defined Radio.





V/UHF Handheld SDR





Handheld Software Defined Radio is a Next Generation Multi-band, High Data Rate, IP Radio with Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) functionality. The radio works in a wide frequency band in the V/UHF band. The radio has Frequency Hopping (FH) and Fixed Frequency (FF) modes with built-in-high-grade digital secrecy in voice and data modes. The radio is built around state-of-the-art hardware and technologies. The radio is backward compatible with radios such as STARS V Mk II, STARS V MK III and CNR Mk II in Clear, Secure and Frequency Hopping modes of operation





VPX Architecture Based SDR For Airborne Platform





VPX based SDR is a 4-Channel Multi-mode, Multi-band, Multi-role and Multi-rate Radio. It is developed on Open VPX backplane standard using direct RF sampling transceiver. It is intended to serve Ground-to-Air and Air-to-Air Voice and Data communication for Network Centric Operations. The SDR consists of both narrow and wide band MANET wave forms indigenously developed.





BEL NAVIC 705





BE NAVIC 705 is a first-of-its-kind handheld navigation receiver that supports dual band Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). It is compact with a 5” multi touch display and includes features like constellation selection, map loading, waypoints assignment, custom route creation, position tracking with a position accuracy of better than 5m. The unit features both touch screen as well as keypad based operations. BEL NAVIC 705 is a portable navigation aid which can operate in any terrain making it ideal for use by the armed forces.





Compact Time Reference Server (Airborne)





Time Reference Server is based on Dual band IRNSS RS (Licensed by ISRO) receiver with GPS, GLONASS & GALILEO (G3I) support in a Compact Conduction cooled form factor for airborne applications. The receiver provides PVT (Position, Velocity & Time) data in NMEA format and supports NTP/PTP protocols over Ethernet. The unit also provides Disciplined 1 PPS and 10 MHz outputs from a High stability OCXO and a RS232 debug and management port. The receiver connects through an external active antenna. It also has the provision to combine inputs from two antennas.





PSU News



