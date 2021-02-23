



NEW DELHI: Bharat Forge on Tuesday said it has received an order worth Rs 177.95 crore from the Ministry of Defence for supply of Kalyani M4 vehicles.





The company has received the order from the Indian Army for protected vehicles under emergency procurement, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.





On Monday, the Pune-based firm had inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.





The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and improvised explosive devices (IED) threats. The Kalyani M4 is based on one of our flagship armoured vehicles designed specifically for in-country production in India with our partners the Kalyani Group. We are proud that it will be made in India, he said.







