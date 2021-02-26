Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei seen aggressively confronting PLA troops in Galwan





Chinese state media, Global Times, which has released a propaganda video of footage of last year’s clash in Galwan Valley, now says that the Indian Army’s Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei’s act was an act of Naga tribesmen who “often showcase their warfare prowess… to integrate into the mainstream society of India”.





Global Times also scorned the felicitation of Captain Rangnamei by the Manipur CM. “Awarding of Rangnamei has encouraged the Indian Army to be reckless,” the Global Times editor wrote. He also accused Rangnamei of “initiating the bloody fight”.







