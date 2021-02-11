China currently imports RD-93 engines from Russia





China has completed construction of a third-generation medium-thrust Aero Engine production line that will reportedly be responsible for the manufacture of engines that would power JF-17 and FC-31 fighter jets.





The construction project for production line passed an acceptance check following completion of construction, the National Business Daily reported on Monday, citing a statement from Aviation Power Co under the state-owned Aero Engine Corporation of China (AVIC).





The company is responsible for the development and production of Aero Engine for military and civilian purposes, with the focus being military products and scientific research for new engines.





Chinese military observers speculated it could be the WS-13 engine, to be used on warplanes including Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 fighter and FC-31 stealth fighter which is rumoured to become China’s next generation aircraft carrier-based fighter jet in the future. China currently imports RD-93 engines from Russia for these purposes, the Global Times reported today.





“China will be able to mass produce the engines, which will allow the mass production of warplanes,” Xu Guangyu, a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, said.





Meanwhile, Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC)-Klimov is developing a new engine for the JF-17 dubbed RD-93MA.







