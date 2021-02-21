



He received a Mention in Despatches during Republic Day this year. The personnel in the video was seen walking unarmed towards the Chinese PLA to stop transgression into Indian territories





China, in a video released on social media showcasing fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army with Indian in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, revealed a Captain's bravery during the clash.





An officer of Bihar Regiment, who hails from the Senapati district of Manipur and was commissioned in 2018, was seen leading his men from the front in Galwan Valley during the confrontation against the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). He is a Captain in the Indian Army.





The name of the Captain has been withheld on request from the Indian Army, reports IANS.





China released this video on Friday as part of its psychological warfare to depict India's aggression during clashes in Galwan Valley. The video went viral on all the platforms of social media.





The video was released after China accepted four of its soldiers were killed in the clash for the first time on Friday, eight months after the biggest military confrontation between the two neighbours in over five decades. India has said that 20 of its soldiers were killed in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in over four decades. While China acknowledged casualties, it did not disclose details.





The video came a day ahead of military commanders meeting to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The tenth Corps commander meeting between India and China, began at 10 am on Saturday.





The Indian Army didn't react to the video of the clash released by China and maintained silence over the issue.





The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.





The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan.





On February 10, disengagement began at the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake.







