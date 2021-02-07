



According to recent reports, the Indian Army has shown interest in the Anti-Drone gun developed by the Crown group. Anti-drone gun has been in demand for a very long time as it provides a solid defence against Drone supplies which are carried out by Pak army to support terror outfits operating in India.





The Crown Group is the number one technology provider, component manufacturer, and strategic partner in India’s defence sector. The group has developed an Anti-Drone gun that can be operating in a hand-held manner while performing operations along border areas with Pak and China.



An Anti-drone gun has been in demand for a very long time by Indian forces deployed alongside LOC and LAC as both Pakistan and China have crossed the Indian border on multiple occasions using their drones. Crown Group recently unveiled its Anti-Drone gun at Aero India 2021, which is currently taking place in Bangalore.





Drones can be used to collect sensitive information, supply weapons, and carry precision strikes across enemy territory. Indian Army already has Anti Drone systems Developed by DRDO that can spot multiple drones but these systems are not hand-held and hence cannot be deployed in remote areas.





Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, security on the LOC has been tightened up by Indian security forces, this has made it difficult for Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists across the border, in response to this, Pakistan has been sending weapons & ammunition to terrorists operating in J&K and Punjab using their drones.





These operations are usually carried out at night when the visibility is low, hence it becomes difficult to spot them with naked eyes, anti-drone gun consists of technologies that can spot and destroy drones even in low visibility. Induction of this Anti-drone will certainly help strengthen India's defences along its borders as well as promote the 'Make in India' initiative.







