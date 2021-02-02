



MCVs designed and fabricated by Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, which had brought in indigenous tractor revolution in India





To provide modern technical support to paramilitary forces deployed in maintaining law and order and internal security operations, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed three innovative mob control vehicles (MCV).





The MCVs, categorised as compact, medium and heavy category, are claimed to be the first-of-its-kind advanced indigenous design and featured development programme in the country.









The MCVs have been designed and fabricated by CSIR’s Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, which had earlier brought in indigenous tractor revolution in India.





The heavy category MCV prototype has a 7.5-ton payload capacity, while, the medium category has a 2.5-ton payload capacity. The compact one is a tractor-based vehicle for easy manoeuvring. The key requirements and technical specifications for these vehicles have been evolved and formulated with the involvement of various stakeholders.





The prototypes consist of several independent operational sub-systems. These include height adjustable front shovel, retractable protective front shield, all round irritant spray system, foam spray system and tear smoke munitions system.





Other capabilities are a cabin pressurisation system, retractable multi-barrel tear gas launcher with appropriate electronic vision systems, wide angle surveillance, multi-channel video transmission system, GPS tracker and GPS navigator.





The design architecture allows easy and fast customization in downstream products. The production versions of the MCVs can be tailor-made as per the specific requirements and functional priorities of different users so that their effectiveness in mob or riot control scenario can be augmented.





These were demonstrated to a team from the Ministry of Home Affairs lead by an officer of the rank of Inspector General from the Central Reserve Police Force. Senior officers from the National Security Guard, Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and some state police forces were also present on the occasion.







