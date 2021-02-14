



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) pioneered the loitering munitions field with its development of the Harpy platform, as a method to overcome intelligence gaps on enemy activity. Later, the larger Harop platform was born. In recent years, IAI has continued to act as a trailblazer in the area, introducing several loitering platforms that serve the tactical level.





HAROP Standoff Loitering Munitions





Combat proven standoff loitering attack weapon system. Launch from canister. Survey and to strike immediately. Situational Awareness and Weapon - in one “package”. Detection, recognition, acquisition and attack of a wide range of high value target types





The HAROP is a standoff loitering attack weapon system designed to locate and precisely attack targets. The HAROP loitering missile type platform which serves as an Electro-Optically guided attack weapon. HAROP LMs are launched from ground-based launchers and controlled via a two-way data link for full man-in-the-loop operation.





HAROP is used to attack high-value targets, including full mission capabilities, from search, through attack and up to battle damage assessment. Combining characteristics of a missile and a UAV, HAROP enables effective mission execution without relying on other external systems for targeting and mission intelligence





The HAROP LMs are programmed before launch by the Ground Control Stations to autonomously fly to a pre-defined “Holding Area”, where they loiter. The Mission Communication System periodically checks their position and status during the route to the “Holding Area”. The MCS operator can thus control a number of HAROP LMs that loiter over a “Holding Area”, he can select one LM for target search and attack, while the others are monitored periodically. The operator directs the selected LM to the target area and uses the video image to select a target, and to attack it. The HAROP tracks the target and then dives on it, detonating the warhead upon impact. If required the attack can be aborted and the operator can re-attack with the same loitering munitions.

In September 2009, the Indian Air Force (IAF) purchased ten Harops from IAI under a $100m contract. Another proposal to acquire 54 Harop attack drones was approved by MoD. The Air Force already has an inventory of around 110 of these deadly drones which have now been renamed as P-4.





Mini HARPY









Mini HARPY provides tactical forces with the ability to suppress the area of interest for long duration and to strike immediately emitting and non-emitting Targets.





The ability to seek and to attack any target from any direction at any angle, gives the Mini HARPY significant advantage in any environment. In addition, long-range communication, long-endurance of loitering time and a deadly warhead enables it to deal with diverse targets in the modern warfare.



