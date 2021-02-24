



New Delhi: As the disengagement process between India and China at the Line Of Actual Control proceeds, it has been revealed that the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) will continue to patrol the areas in Ladakh.





ITBP DG SS Deswal informed about the patrolling in the LAC area as he clarified this disengagement is only between the armies.





"Government has given the mandate of border management to ITBP. Disengagement is only between Armies (India and China). We will continue to conduct our short and long-range patrol. Patrolling will be strengthened, Army will be behind us,": DG SS Deswal said.





This statement comes as continuous efforts are being taken to simmer down the border deadlock. India and China on Sunday concluded the 16-hour long 10th round of Corps commander level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC.





The Defence Ministry had stated that the 10th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point.





The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along LAC in the Western Sector.





Prior to this, the Indian Army and China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) had on Friday completed the disengagement process at the tense Pangong Tso sector of Ladakh.







