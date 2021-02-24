



"Pakistan should be held accountable for its continued support to terror groups and terror financing. We're here to remind FATF News and its members to not come under China's pressure when they meet this week," tweeted South Asia Press responding to Taha Siddiqui's statement





Exiled journalists, human rights activists, and Uyghurs on Tuesday gathered at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) headquarters in Paris to persuade the anti-terror financing organisation to place Pakistan on the blacklist.





"We have gathered here outside the FATF building as it will be meeting next week to discuss and review the case of Pakistan to make it remain under grey list or put it in the black-list. The idea of protest was to gather dissidents from Baluchistan, Pashtun areas, Tibet, Hong Kong and Uyghur community to build a united front and to remind people of Pakistan-China nexus," said Taha Siddiqui, Pakistani journalist in exile and editor of South Asia press.





Fazal Rehman Afridi, Pashtun Rights Activist said, "It's very important for the international community. Look at the case of Daniel Pearl, the terrorist who murdered him, Omar Sheikh, who has recently been released by Sindh High Court. The human rights activists, who are working for the rights of the people, are languishing in jails. So, it shows Pakistan's duplicity, what the government is saying to the world and what actually is happening. Even if they promulgate laws against terrorism, they will not act upon it, because the judiciary of Pakistan has compromised its working on the dictates of the military establishment - it is involved in terror-training, terror-financing, not only in Pakistan but in the region and around the world."





"We request the international community, particularly the EU to look into the matter of GSP Plus, because Pakistan is a state that is financing terrorism, violating the human rights of its own people. Pakistani Army is involved in human rights violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity. It should be made accountable," added Afridi.







