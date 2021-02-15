The Indian Navy has already deployed the missiles on Kolkata class stealth guided-missile destroyers

Hyderabad: The final production batch of Long Range Surface-To-Air Missile (LRSAM), designed and developed by DRDO in collaboration with various industry partners and integrated by BDL, was flagged off at DRDL, A P J Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here on Sunday.





The event was held in the presence of G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman and Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, Director, Defence Machine Design Establishment, a Defence release said.





LRSAM has been jointly developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries to equip the latest ships of the Indian Navy. The LRSAM Missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles, it said.





The Missile is powered by indigenously developed dual- pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase. The LRSAM system end to end performance has been successfully demonstrated through number of user flight trials from Indian Naval ships and has been successfully productionised and delivered to Indian Navy, it said.





Reddy highlighted the importance of indigenous production efforts and complemented the industries that established the manufacturing facilities and successfully executed production orders in achieving the goal towards ''Make In India''. He also commended the efforts of the Missile System Quality Assurance Agency, DG (NAI) in streamlining production activities at various industries across India, leading to delivery of missiles with aerospace quality standards. Rajasekhar appreciated DRDO for successfully completing the production order and strengthening air defence capability of Indian Navy, the release added.







