Captain Soiba Rangnamei confronting PLA troops in Galwan





Senapati: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister N Biren Singh have applauded the bravery of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei, an Indian Army personnel from the north-eastern State’s Senapati district, for leading his men against China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Galwan Valley last year. Rijiju and Singh shared the picture of the army captain from the 16 Bihar Regiment.





Rijiju tweeted, “He is Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati district in Manipur. He led his men from 16 Bihar in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA.” The Union Minister also shared a picture of Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei apprehending a PLA soldier.





Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Meet Capt. Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati district, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA. The valour you have shown while standing up for the Nation has made all of us proud.”





The Chief Minister in another tweet said that the people of Manipur are ready to serve the Nation while sharing the names of cadets who have been freshly inducted into the Indian Defence Forces from Imphal’s Sainik School.





Both China and India withdrew their troops earlier this week from the Pangong Tso, one of the key friction points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. After that, Indian and Chinese military commanders on Saturday discussed further disengagement at other friction points at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, which began on Saturday and lasted for 16 hours.





It may be mentioned that Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei was awarded the prestigious Gallantry Award for "Mention in Despatches" on January 26, 2021 by the President of India.





Captain Maningba belongs to the Maram tribe of Manipur and is the son of K Soiba and Ng Dila of Katomei village under Senapati district, some 3 km away from Senapati Police station.





He was a student of Sainik School, Imphal from class VI to XII, and graduated from the National Defence Academy in Pune. He passed the Joint Training Academy and was commissioned on June 9, 2018 from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.







