GE XA100 AETP adaptive-cycle turbofan engine





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) today signed a $15 million (INR 100 Crore) contract with GE Aviation for the development and supply of ring forgings for GE Aviation military and commercial engine programs.





Under the five-year contract, HAL will deliver both steel and nickel alloy forgings for shrouds, cases, rings and seals. The award of the contract followed HAL’s successful bidding in GE’s Global Request for Quotation (RFQ).





The ring forgings will be manufactured at HAL’s newly established ring rolling facility at the company’s Foundry and Forge Division in Bangalore.





Aero India News



