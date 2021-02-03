



BANGALORE: The Union government would adopt similar methodologies that approved the Akash surface to air missile system while allowing export of arms and ammunitions that are manufactured under Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme, said Additional secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju on Tuesday at the curtain raiser ceremony of the 13th edition of Aero India Show 2021 that was organised here.





“Clearance of Akash missile for exporting to our friendly nations shows that early clearances are feasible within government framework,” he reasoned.





While answering to a question, Jaju emphasised that Iran’s Defence Minister (Brigadier General Amir Hatami) will be participating in person in the first-of-its-kind conclave ‘Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers conclave’.





“We have invited Defence Ministers of 28 countries and of this 18 have agreed to come in person or send their representatives, while eight have agreed to be present virtually,” he said.





He added that the conclave would be discussing both strategic and non strategic issues concerning the region.







