



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for HTT-40 Basic Trainers requirement today at the ongoing Aero India 2021.





The RFP is for 70 aircraft with additional clause for 38 more. The production will take place at HAL’s two manufacturing units at Bangalore and Nashik.





The RFP has come within six years from the first flight of the aircraft. The trainer will have over 60% indigenous content and is supported by agencies such as CEMILAC, RDAQ, ASTE and others.





The HTT-40 can be used for basic flying training, aerobatics, instrument flying, navigation, night flying and practise close formation. It has a maximum take-off weight of 2,800 kg, can attain speed of 450 kph and has a range of 1,000 km.







