Abhishek Singh, VP Business Development, Rolls-Royce with Krishna Kumar, GM Engines, HAL





Through these new collaborations, the two companies will build on their partnership of over 60 years, wherein Rolls- Royce engines have been 'Made in India' and supported by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) under license from Rolls-Royce, a joint statement said





BANGALORE: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rolls-Royce have agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two areas augmenting the supply chain for both Civil and Defence Aerospace and establishing an authorised maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers. Through these new collaborations, the two companies will build on their partnership of over 60 years, wherein Rolls- Royce engines have been 'Made in India' and supported by HAL under license from Rolls- Royce, a joint statement said.





HAL CMD R Madhavan said: "We are looking at new areas of cooperation and exports to countries which Rolls-Royce and HAL together contribute to in aerospace application."





President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, Kishore Jayaraman,said, "We share strong synergies with HAL and as we look at future programmes, we believe there is immense potential to further build on our shared capabilities."







