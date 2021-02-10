



BANGALORE: Wipro 3D and Engine Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have collaborated for the development, manufacturing and air worthiness certification of a critical aero-engine component operating in the hot zone, using metal 3D printing. The Nozzle Guide Vane (also called the Inner Ring), 3D printed in a high temperature resilient steel A286, has been awarded Airworthiness certification by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the regulatory body of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), a Wipro 3D statement said on Tuesday. Wipro 3D is the metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN). "The Wipro3D manufactured components shall be installed in HAL manufactured helicopter engines", the statement said.





CEO of Bangalore Complex, HAL, Amitabh Bhatt said Additive Manufacturing is a disruptive technology and is going to play a big role in the manufacture of components used in the Aerospace and Defence Industry in the future.





Complimenting Wipro 3D and HAL Engine Division for successfully developing a 3D component for use in the hot section of an aero engine, Bhatt said it is indeed a significant achievement towards "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Policy of Government of India."







