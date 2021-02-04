



New Delhi: This is another Atmanirbhar Bharat moment. An order for two regiments of the new indigenous Arjun 1A tank for the Indian Army is on the anvil. The two regiments, comprising 118 tanks, have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and incorporates 71 improvements from the original version.





They are expected to go through the usual route for clearance: The Defence Acquisition Council and the Cabinet Committee on Security. This deal is worth Rs 8,956 crore, not just for the tanks but also, spares and servicing.





The Army already has to regiments of the earlier version of the Arjun. While the T-90, a Russian designed armoured vehicle, is the Army's MBT or main battle tank, the Arjun is being considered suitable for use, particularly in the southern Rajasthan area, in the Thar Desert. Tank movement in the Punjab and northern Rajasthan is now more difficult because of urban settlements, canals and the increase in vegetation.





Anti-Tank Weapons





Five indigenous anti-tank weapons are in the final stages of development, top government sources said. They include the Nag anti-tank guided missile, its standalone version called SANT, the HELINA or the one delivered from helicopters. There will also be an MPATGM or the man-portable version as well as using the Arjun gun barrel.







