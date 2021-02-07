



The 13th edition of India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 kickstarted in Bangalore on Wednesday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with buzz around “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan” and “Make in India” push. With a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition, this edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka was the world’s first hybrid aerospace show.





IDN was at Aero India 2021 on the 2nd day of Aero India 2021. Here are some of the amazing indoor-display photos from our visit









