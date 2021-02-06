



India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first Cheetal helicopter to the Indian Air Force (IAF) today during Aero India 2021 show.





The rotorcraft is the first out of a total ten ordered by the IAF. R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, formally handed over the document to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, the company announced in a tweet.





Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria receiving Cheetal helicopter from HAL at Aero India 2021 show





Cheetal is the re-engined version of the Cheetah helicopter. The project initiated during 2002 aimed to enhance high altitude operational capabilities and maintainability as well as to provide a mid-life upgrade for safe & reliable operations.





Artouste-IIIB engine of Cheetah was replaced with the modern fuel efficient TM333–2M2 engine with FADEC for better performance. In addition, an automatic Backup Engine Control system (EBCB) is equipped with engine.





HAL has delivered 1st production batch of 10 Cheetal helicopters and in operation by IAF at LEH region.



Salient Features:



Quicker start-up and easier re-light procedure Improved reliability and easier handling of engine Higher thermal margins resulting in better climb performance at high altitudes Lower noise levels Lower specific fuel consumption (SFC) provides - Higher payload, Better range and Increased Endurance Cheetal has been designed to incorporate upgraded features such as light weight electrically driven Artificial Horizon, Directional Gyro, Flight Monitoring System (FMS), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), Modular Warning Lights, Master Flasher Warning and modern electrical system





Technical Parameters Length 12.92 m Width 2.38 m Height 3.09 m MTOW 1950 kg Cruise Speed 192 Km/h Range 640 km Endurance 3.50 hr No. of Passengers 3 + 2



