



Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane flagged off the 100th K-9 Vajra-T during his visit to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence, Hazira, Surat, reports ANI





Larsen & Toubro has supplied 100 units of indigenously made K-9 Vajra-T 155 mm/ 52 calibre self-propelled guns to the Indian Army.





Reportedly, Naravane visited Larsen & Toubro Defence, Hazira Surat, for a first-hand experience on K-9 Vajra-T. He also appreciated Larsen & Toubro’s efforts to boost ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the Defence sector.





L&T had won the Rs 4,500-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence under 'Make in India' initiative to supply 100 units of K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems in 42 months to the Indian Army.





K-9 Vajra-T is a tracked, self-propelled howitzer. It weighs 50 tonnes and can fire 47kg bombs at 43-kilometre distant targets. It can also turn around at zero radius.





Agencies



