Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander of the 170 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, welcomed the US contingent at the firing range and impressed upon both the armies to achieve optimum cohesion and interoperability during the exercise.





The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan on Monday.





He laid stress on the importance of free exchange of ideas, concepts and best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each other’s operational experiences, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.





“The exercise will enrich both the contingents from each other’s rich experience in counter-insurgency operations. Besides counter-insurgency operations, exchange of experiences in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise,” the spokesperson said in a statement.





The official said a number of aerial platforms, including the newly inducted indigenous Advance Light Helicopter Weapons System Integrated (WSI) ‘RUDRA’, Mi-17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of the US Army and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of the Indian Army, will be utilised in the exercise, which will go on till February 21.





The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January.







