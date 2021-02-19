



Larsen & Toubro will construct two more units of Kudankulam nuclear power plant which is India's first light water reactor of six units with a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts electric (MWe), the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.





"L&T is already executing similar works of Kudankulam three and four units. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has now asked the construction arm of L&T to build five and six units (2 x 1,000 MWe)," company said,





The scope of work includes the construction of reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety-related structures in 64 months.





The value of new order is in the range of ₹1,000 crore to 2,500 crore, said L&T without specifying the exact amount. Kudankulam is India's largest nuclear power station located in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.





L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.







