New Delhi: A bill to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of all-India services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was passed by Lok Sabha on Saturday by a voice vote.





The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has already been passed by Rajya Sabha.





The statutory resolution, opposing the ordinance which the bill has replaced, was rejected by the House. An amendment too was defeated by a voice vote.





“There is unemployment, restriction, lost avenues and total confusion,” Chowdhury added.





He further said the government had promised to bring back Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir valley but has failed to ensure their return.





“Please think for Jammu and Kashmir with new ideas and do not take adhoc measures,” he said, adding the government should make Jammu and Kashmir a state and create a cadre to appoint officers there.





Speaking against the bill, Hasnain Masoodi (J&K NC) said this bill is akin to an assault on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





“You are continuously increasing confusion…What is the objective of this bill? …You are taking Jammu and Kashmir towards uncertainty through this bill,” he said, adding appointed officers should have connect with the ground realities.





He added that the government should restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir to that prior to August 5, 2019.







