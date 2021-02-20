



For the first time in 58 years, the National Anthem was played in the Nagaland Assembly session. It was played both before and after Nagaland Governor RN Ravi addressed the 7th Session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on February 12, 2021. This happened for the first time since Nagaland got statehood on December 1, 1963, that the National Anthem was played in the House.





This rare event was shared by the security analyst Nitin A Gokhale on his Twitter. He urged people to watch the video and informed them this was played the very first time National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' was played in Nagaland Assembly since December 1, 1963.

This rare event was shared by the security analyst Nitin A Gokhale on his Twitter. He urged people to watch the video and informed them this was played the very first time National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' was played in Nagaland Assembly since December 1, 1963.

The seventh session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), which got underway on February 12, ended before schedule on Friday with its share of a new tradition.





Statehood Day





Nagaland observed its 58th foundation day today. A muted event with strict Covid-19 protocols marked the celebrations in the state capital of Kohima. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio greeted the people of the state and paid rich tributes to the leaders, whose determination ensured the creation of Nagaland state with special Constitutional provisions as the 16th state of the Union of India on December 1, 1963. He received the general salute from a five-team parade contingent at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima.

Nagaland Assembly Passes Rs 22,817-cr Budget





On February 19, the Nagaland Assembly on Friday passed a Rs 22,817-crore budget for 2021-22 fiscal by voice vote. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds charge of the finance portfolio, had presented the Rs 2679.46-crore deficit budget in the House on Thursday. The assembly also passed four other bills, including the Nagaland Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2021, and three other appropriation bills.







