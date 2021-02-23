Army Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar seen confronting China’s PLA troops in the propaganda Video released by Chinese state media





New Delhi: India and China exchanged proposals on outstanding issues alone the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh during the 10th round of military commander level talks held on Saturday.





These proposals will be taken forward during the meetings at the political level. Both sides agreed to to continue with talks which will take place at various levels. During the talks the discussion was largely centred around Depsang Plains, Gogra and Hot Springs, which have remained friction points.





The 10th round of talks were held after the complete disengagement at the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. While both sides agreed to continue talks, there was however no significant breakthrough during the talks on Saturday. There was no breakthrough achieved between the two sides at Patrolling point 15 in Hot Springs, PP 17 at Gogra Post, PPs, 10, 11, 12, 11A, 12, 13 in Depsang Plains.





However both sides expressed pleasure with the disengagement at Pangong Tso, sources said.





The talks were held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point. The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector, a joint statement said.





They had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.





The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the statement also added.







