



It is an indigenously designed tank which has been developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions





The Prime Minister handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army at Chennai on Sunday. It is an indigenously designed tank which has been developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions. Several medium and small industries have also participated in the process of building the main battle tank. The development of this tank is being seen as a step towards achieving self-reliance in India's defence production abilities.





PM Modi also took a moment to remember Pulwama martyrs. He also said that India has taken major steps to become self-reliant in defence sector. He quoted great Tamil poet Subramanian Bharathiyar stressing the need to be self-reliant.





"I am proud to present Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A). Tamil Nadu is already one of the largest automobile manufacturing states of the nation. I can now see the region becoming the largest tank manufacturing state of the nation," he said.





"The Made in Tamil Nadu tank shows India's ethos of courage. The armed forces have time and again shown that they are ready to protect the nation. They have also shown that India is committed to peace. We have shown courage and valour as well as restraint and commitment to protecting India's sovereignty," the Prime Minister further added.





PM Modi was joined with Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam at the event an Chennai. Paneerselvam while addressing the gathering said that the inauguration of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I shows how the AIADMK is working with the Centre to develop Tamil Nadu. He said that he heard the PM's speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said that it reflects the concern the prime minister has for the people of Tamil Nadu as well as the entire nation.





The Prime Minister inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II extension and launched the project for railway electrification of a single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. The Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II line connects north Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station. It connects Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar and has seven stations in between both stations.





PM Modi said that the project was completed despite challenges faced due to the pandemic. "The Chennai Metro is growing rapidly. ₹63,000-crore has been set aside for expansion of the project during this Union Budget."





He also inaugurated the railway line connecting Chennai Beach to Atipattu. This project has costed close to ₹300 crores and aims to facilitate travel between Chennai and Thiruvallur. He said, "There is need to increase faster connectivity between Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port."





"One of the things it will help is speed up the process of transporting goods and food grains," the Prime Minister further added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala to inaugurate several projects which are a part of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat drive. He also laid the foundation stone for the rebuilding and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System which remains vital for the farming purposes in delta districts and cost approximately ₹2,640 crores.





Prime Minister Modi said that the Anicut Canal System is a living testimony to the nation's glorious past. He said, "I would like to congratulate the farmers of Tamil Nadu for record food grain production. The Anicut Canal System is very important for irrigation in the region."





PM Modi also highlighted the need of saving water resources.





He laid the foundation for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras which will be built in Thaiyur. "This is going to be India's decade and the government of India is dedicated towards development of India's coastal area. We have also paid attention towards developing India's Research and Development sector in this year's Union Budget," PM Modi said while highlighting that the world is looking forward to India's contribution.





PM Modi also said that the government is committed towards the development of Sri Lankan Tamils. He said he feels proud to be the first Prime Minister to visit Jaffna. He said India hopes to open the Jaffna Cultural Centre and said the Indian government is committed to ensure Sri Lankan Tamils live in peace and dignity in Sri Lanka.







