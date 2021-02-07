



The minister said the global celebrities don't know much about the issue





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday clarified why his ministry chose to react to the statements of some international celebrities on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi. The minister claimed that the investigation into the “toolkit” shared by Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg has “revealed a lot”.





Jaishankar also remarked that these celebrities and activists did not know much about the farmers' agitation in India.





"It has revealed a lot. We have to wait and see what else comes out. There was a reason why the foreign ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters which they obviously didn't know very much," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





The Delhi Police had on Thursday registered a first information report to investigate an alleged “international conspiracy” to defame the country, a day after the teen activist put out a tweet in which she attached a “toolkit” for the protesting farmers. The FIR was filed against unnamed persons, with a top official saying that the initial probe has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group.





"Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a toolkit document found on a social media handle that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India," Praveen Rajan, Special Commissioner of Police, had said.





He had said that the initial probe revealed that the 'toolkit' has been created by a pro-Khalistani organisation.





A plethora of global celebrities have taken to Twitter to extend their support to the farmers' protest after American pop singer Rihanna put her weight behind the agitation.





The External Affairs Ministry had hit out at Rihanna and Thunberg for their tweets, saying motivated campaigns targeting India would never succeed.





The ministry had said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.





"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA had said in its statement.





Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for over 70 days, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.





The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.





However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.







