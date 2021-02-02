



The government is disbursing an extra Rs 20,776 crore to the armed forces in this financial year to meet emergency expenses arising from China’s challenge on the Ladakh border and has earmarked a substantial jump of more than 18 per cent for capital expenses in 2021-22





New Delhi: The government is disbursing an extra Rs 20,776 crore to the armed forces in this financial year to meet emergency expenses arising from China’s challenge on the Ladakh border and has earmarked a substantial jump of more than 18 per cent for capital expenses in 2021-22.





With expenses rising substantially due to prolonged deployment of thousands of troops on the China border since May last year, the government has allocated the defence ministry extra funds in the revised estimates, with most of it going for emergency purchases of arms and stores for the armed forces in the past months. These include assault rifles and winter clothing from the US, a range of missiles and ammunition from Russia, additional armaments for the Rafale and Mirage-2000 fleet from France and emergency purchases from Israel.





The overall defence budget for 2021-22 has been increased 7.34% year-on-year to Rs 3,62,345 crore (excluding the pension bill). But the pension budget has been decreased, indicating that the forces will soon implement changes in the retirement age, accruing substantial savings that would be diverted for modernisation expenses. The pension expenses have also reduced as past arrears have now been paid in full.







