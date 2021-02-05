



According to the head of the delegation of Russia’s state arms seller, Moscow is ready to offer New Delhi a modern upgrade package





BANGALORE: The project of modernizing Su-30MKI multirole fighters operational in the Indian Air Force is at the stage of discussion, head of the delegation of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation ROSTEC) Sergei Kornev told TASS at the Aero India 2021 international aerospace show on Wednesday.





"The project is at the stage of discussion and the Russian side is ready to offer India a modern upgrade package," Kornev said.





"Considering the years-long experience of the joint work and the degree of cooperation between the industries of our countries that is unique for the world market, we believe that the Indian enterprises will express desire to participate in the modernization of Su-30MKI fighters assembled at the production capacities of HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) Corporation," he added.





India is the world’s largest operator of export-oriented Su-30MKI multirole combat planes and has numerously expressed intention to carry out their large-scale modernization. The corresponding project has been designated as the Super Sukhoi in the Indian media. The upgrade is expected to boost the combat potential of the Indian Air Force considerably.







