BANGALORE: The contract on shipment of the S-400 Triumf missile air defence systems to India proceeds according to the schedule, Rosoboronexport told TASS during the Aero India 2021 expo.





"The contract is being fulfilled in accordance with the negotiated timeframe," the company said.





Earlier, Federal Service for Military-technical Cooperation Director Vladimir Drozhzhov disclosed that the Indian military specialists have arrived in Russia and began training in operation of this system, adding that the first S-400 regiment will be shipped to India before the end of this year.





New Delhi stated its intention to purchase the S-400 systems in 2015. The $5.43 billion contract was signed during Vladimir Putin’s visit in India in October 2018.







