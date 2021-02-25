



The Army is investigating a serious case of data breach from the sensitive Northern Command. A soldier is alleged to have passed on a large chunk of secret information to his Pak-based handlers. An inquiry is underway at the Nagrota based 16 Corps, deemed to be serious as it allegedly happened when the border with China too is active in eastern Ladakh.









It is unclear how the soldier managed to smuggle out a chunk of data from the heavily guarded command but sources described it as a ‘high level breach’, which could have a bearing on security of soldiers posted in the region. The Army declined to comment on the incident after ET reached out.





Sources said the soldier belonged to an infantry regiment and is from Punjab. He was posted at a sensitive branch in the Northern Command headquarters and is suspected to have been recruited by a foreign agency a few years ago.







