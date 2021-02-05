Proposed fast patrol vessel to be built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE)





India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) has signed a contract to provide 300 Fast Patrol Vessels to Seychelles.





“GRSE inks Export contract with Govt of Seychelles for delivery of 300 T Fast Patrol Vessels designed and built in house by the company,” Vipin Kumar Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, tweeted Thursday morning.





The total value of the contract was not revealed by the top company official.





GRSE’s fast patrol vessels can achieve speeds exceeding 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles. Fitted with 40/60 mm gun as main armament, these ships have improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel.





These fuel-efficient and powerful platforms are well suited for operations like patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti- poaching and rescue.







