



The Indian Navy has awarded a contract to Kolkata-based manufacturer Titagarh Wagons for the construction of five Diving Support Craft (DSC).





The contract was signed on 12 February.





According to the navy, the award of the latest contract comes as another milestone to the government’s ‘Make In India’ efforts to boost local manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector.





The value of the order is approximately Rs1.74bn ($24.03m).





As per the terms of the contract, the DSC are required to be built and delivered within a period of around 30 months.





Upon commissioning, the Diving Support Craft will fill the mission requirements gaps of Command Clearance Diving Teams (CCDTs).





CCDTs are engaged in perform diving operations and provide support to all ships ‘inside and close to harbour for underwater repair, maintenance and salvage’.





Diving Support Craft will be equipped with advanced diving equipment and tools.





In a statement, the Indian Ministry of Defence said: “Diving Support Craft will be a game changer in conducting diving operations and will serve an ideal platform for conducting training of Indian Navy’s diving cadre.”







